LIN: Linde plc
472.41 USD 4.32 (0.91%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LIN exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 470.90 and at a high of 478.43.
Follow Linde plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LIN News
Daily Range
470.90 478.43
Year Range
408.69 487.50
- Previous Close
- 476.73
- Open
- 476.44
- Bid
- 472.41
- Ask
- 472.71
- Low
- 470.90
- High
- 478.43
- Volume
- 1.267 K
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- -1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.19%
- Year Change
- -0.95%
