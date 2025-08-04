Valute / LIN
LIN: Linde plc
479.01 USD 3.01 (0.63%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LIN ha avuto una variazione del 0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 474.00 e ad un massimo di 480.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Linde plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LIN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
474.00 480.88
Intervallo Annuale
408.69 487.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 476.00
- Apertura
- 478.07
- Bid
- 479.01
- Ask
- 479.31
- Minimo
- 474.00
- Massimo
- 480.88
- Volume
- 2.939 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.43%
20 settembre, sabato