LIN: Linde plc

479.01 USD 3.01 (0.63%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LIN ha avuto una variazione del 0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 474.00 e ad un massimo di 480.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Linde plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
474.00 480.88
Intervallo Annuale
408.69 487.50
Chiusura Precedente
476.00
Apertura
478.07
Bid
479.01
Ask
479.31
Minimo
474.00
Massimo
480.88
Volume
2.939 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.63%
Variazione Mensile
0.39%
Variazione Semestrale
3.62%
Variazione Annuale
0.43%
