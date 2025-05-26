CotizacionesSecciones
FBNC
FBNC: First Bancorp

53.09 USD 0.17 (0.32%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FBNC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.32%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 52.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 54.52.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Bancorp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
52.98 54.52
Rango anual
34.50 56.44
Cierres anteriores
52.92
Open
53.66
Bid
53.09
Ask
53.39
Low
52.98
High
54.52
Volumen
551
Cambio diario
0.32%
Cambio mensual
-2.14%
Cambio a 6 meses
33.49%
Cambio anual
28.45%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B