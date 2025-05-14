Currencies / FBNC
FBNC: First Bancorp
53.19 USD 1.17 (2.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FBNC exchange rate has changed by -2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.19 and at a high of 53.68.
Follow First Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FBNC News
- First Bancorp declares $0.23 per share quarterly dividend
- First Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 55.54 USD
- First Bancorp stock price target raised to $62 from $53 at KBW
- First Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 53.26 USD
- First Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 52.23 USD
- First Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at 50.39 USD
- First Bancorp stock price target raised by Stephens to $57 on strong NII
- First Bancorp: Not Good Enough For A Bullish Outlook (NASDAQ:FBNC)
- First Bancorp stock price target raised to $53 from $50 at KBW
- First Bancorp (FBNC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- First Bancorp (FBNC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First Bancorp earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- HomeTrust Bancshares (HTB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- United Bankshares (UBSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- First Bancorp (FBNC) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Implied Volatility Surging for First Bancorp Stock Options
- Southeast bank stocks positioned for growth amid rate uncertainty
- First Bancorp raises quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share
- First Commonwealth Financial: Shares Are Nearing An Upgrade (NYSE:FCF)
- First Bank names Larry Jackson as Chief Credit Officer
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- First Bancorp director Taylor Frederick Leslie buys $239,315 in stock
- First Bancorp president sells $128,880 in stock
Daily Range
53.19 53.68
Year Range
34.50 56.44
- Previous Close
- 54.36
- Open
- 53.30
- Bid
- 53.19
- Ask
- 53.49
- Low
- 53.19
- High
- 53.68
- Volume
- 346
- Daily Change
- -2.15%
- Month Change
- -1.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.74%
- Year Change
- 28.70%
