FBNC: First Bancorp
54.94 USD 1.85 (3.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FBNCの今日の為替レートは、3.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.25の安値と55.05の高値で取引されました。
First Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
53.25 55.05
1年のレンジ
34.50 56.44
- 以前の終値
- 53.09
- 始値
- 53.31
- 買値
- 54.94
- 買値
- 55.24
- 安値
- 53.25
- 高値
- 55.05
- 出来高
- 450
- 1日の変化
- 3.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 38.14%
- 1年の変化
- 32.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K