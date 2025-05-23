クォートセクション
通貨 / FBNC
株に戻る

FBNC: First Bancorp

54.94 USD 1.85 (3.48%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FBNCの今日の為替レートは、3.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.25の安値と55.05の高値で取引されました。

First Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FBNC News

1日のレンジ
53.25 55.05
1年のレンジ
34.50 56.44
以前の終値
53.09
始値
53.31
買値
54.94
買値
55.24
安値
53.25
高値
55.05
出来高
450
1日の変化
3.48%
1ヶ月の変化
1.27%
6ヶ月の変化
38.14%
1年の変化
32.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K