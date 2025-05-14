货币 / FBNC
FBNC: First Bancorp
52.92 USD 1.44 (2.65%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FBNC汇率已更改-2.65%。当日，交易品种以低点52.64和高点54.37进行交易。
关注First Bancorp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FBNC新闻
日范围
52.64 54.37
年范围
34.50 56.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 54.36
- 开盘价
- 54.37
- 卖价
- 52.92
- 买价
- 53.22
- 最低价
- 52.64
- 最高价
- 54.37
- 交易量
- 721
- 日变化
- -2.65%
- 月变化
- -2.45%
- 6个月变化
- 33.07%
- 年变化
- 28.04%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值