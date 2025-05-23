Moedas / FBNC
FBNC: First Bancorp
54.16 USD 1.07 (2.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FBNC para hoje mudou para 2.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.25 e o mais alto foi 54.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Bancorp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FBNC Notícias
Faixa diária
53.25 54.68
Faixa anual
34.50 56.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 53.09
- Open
- 53.31
- Bid
- 54.16
- Ask
- 54.46
- Low
- 53.25
- High
- 54.68
- Volume
- 72
- Mudança diária
- 2.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.18%
- Mudança anual
- 31.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh