FBNC: First Bancorp

53.53 USD 1.41 (2.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FBNC ha avuto una variazione del -2.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.50 e ad un massimo di 54.80.

Segui le dinamiche di First Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
53.50 54.80
Intervallo Annuale
34.50 56.44
Chiusura Precedente
54.94
Apertura
54.80
Bid
53.53
Ask
53.83
Minimo
53.50
Massimo
54.80
Volume
368
Variazione giornaliera
-2.57%
Variazione Mensile
-1.33%
Variazione Semestrale
34.60%
Variazione Annuale
29.52%
20 settembre, sabato