Valute / FBNC
FBNC: First Bancorp
53.53 USD 1.41 (2.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FBNC ha avuto una variazione del -2.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.50 e ad un massimo di 54.80.
Segui le dinamiche di First Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
53.50 54.80
Intervallo Annuale
34.50 56.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.94
- Apertura
- 54.80
- Bid
- 53.53
- Ask
- 53.83
- Minimo
- 53.50
- Massimo
- 54.80
- Volume
- 368
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 29.52%
20 settembre, sabato