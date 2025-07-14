Divisas / CUBI
CUBI: Customers Bancorp Inc
67.00 USD 0.62 (0.93%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CUBI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.93%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 66.38, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 68.96.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Customers Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
66.38 68.96
Rango anual
40.75 72.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 66.38
- Open
- 66.73
- Bid
- 67.00
- Ask
- 67.30
- Low
- 66.38
- High
- 68.96
- Volumen
- 1.026 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.93%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.07%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 33.84%
- Cambio anual
- 43.87%
