CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CUBI
Volver a Acciones

CUBI: Customers Bancorp Inc

67.00 USD 0.62 (0.93%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CUBI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.93%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 66.38, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 68.96.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Customers Bancorp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CUBI News

Rango diario
66.38 68.96
Rango anual
40.75 72.49
Cierres anteriores
66.38
Open
66.73
Bid
67.00
Ask
67.30
Low
66.38
High
68.96
Volumen
1.026 K
Cambio diario
0.93%
Cambio mensual
-5.07%
Cambio a 6 meses
33.84%
Cambio anual
43.87%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B