Currencies / CUBI
CUBI: Customers Bancorp Inc
66.50 USD 0.46 (0.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CUBI exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.41 and at a high of 66.64.
Follow Customers Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CUBI News
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Customers Bancorp price target to $76
- Customers Bancorp prices $150 million common stock offering at $68.50
- Customers Bancorp launches $150 million common stock offering
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at 72.33 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock?
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at $69.42
- Customers Bancorp Inc stock hits 52-week high at 67.32 USD
- Are Investors Undervaluing Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Right Now?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Customers Bancorp CUBI Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Stephens raises Customers Bancorp stock price target to $62 on strong earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Customers Bancorp beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CUBI)
- Customers Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: margin expansion and loan growth drive earnings beat
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Customers Bancorp shares surge after beating second quarter estimates
- Customers Bancorp earnings beat by $0.27, revenue topped estimates
- First Bancorp (FBNC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Synovus Financial (SNV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Customers Bancorp: Baby Bond Offers Compelling 8.5% Yield To Maturity (NYSE:CUBI)
Daily Range
65.41 66.64
Year Range
40.75 72.49
- Previous Close
- 66.96
- Open
- 66.41
- Bid
- 66.50
- Ask
- 66.80
- Low
- 65.41
- High
- 66.64
- Volume
- 458
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- -5.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.84%
- Year Change
- 42.80%
