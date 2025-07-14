货币 / CUBI
CUBI: Customers Bancorp Inc
67.49 USD 1.11 (1.67%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CUBI汇率已更改1.67%。当日，交易品种以低点66.38和高点68.04进行交易。
关注Customers Bancorp Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUBI新闻
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Customers Bancorp price target to $76
- Customers Bancorp prices $150 million common stock offering at $68.50
- Customers Bancorp launches $150 million common stock offering
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at 72.33 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock?
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at $69.42
- Customers Bancorp Inc stock hits 52-week high at 67.32 USD
- Are Investors Undervaluing Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Right Now?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Customers Bancorp CUBI Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Stephens raises Customers Bancorp stock price target to $62 on strong earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Customers Bancorp beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CUBI)
- Customers Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: margin expansion and loan growth drive earnings beat
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Customers Bancorp shares surge after beating second quarter estimates
- Customers Bancorp earnings beat by $0.27, revenue topped estimates
- First Bancorp (FBNC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Synovus Financial (SNV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Customers Bancorp: Baby Bond Offers Compelling 8.5% Yield To Maturity (NYSE:CUBI)
日范围
66.38 68.04
年范围
40.75 72.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 66.38
- 开盘价
- 66.73
- 卖价
- 67.49
- 买价
- 67.79
- 最低价
- 66.38
- 最高价
- 68.04
- 交易量
- 333
- 日变化
- 1.67%
- 月变化
- -4.38%
- 6个月变化
- 34.82%
- 年变化
- 44.92%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值