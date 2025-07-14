Moedas / CUBI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CUBI: Customers Bancorp Inc
69.16 USD 2.16 (3.22%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CUBI para hoje mudou para 3.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 67.26 e o mais alto foi 69.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Customers Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUBI Notícias
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Customers Bancorp price target to $76
- Customers Bancorp prices $150 million common stock offering at $68.50
- Customers Bancorp launches $150 million common stock offering
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at 72.33 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock?
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at $69.42
- Customers Bancorp Inc stock hits 52-week high at 67.32 USD
- Are Investors Undervaluing Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Right Now?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Customers Bancorp CUBI Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Stephens raises Customers Bancorp stock price target to $62 on strong earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Customers Bancorp beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CUBI)
- Customers Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: margin expansion and loan growth drive earnings beat
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Customers Bancorp shares surge after beating second quarter estimates
- Customers Bancorp earnings beat by $0.27, revenue topped estimates
- First Bancorp (FBNC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Synovus Financial (SNV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Customers Bancorp: Baby Bond Offers Compelling 8.5% Yield To Maturity (NYSE:CUBI)
Faixa diária
67.26 69.16
Faixa anual
40.75 72.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 67.00
- Open
- 67.26
- Bid
- 69.16
- Ask
- 69.46
- Low
- 67.26
- High
- 69.16
- Volume
- 377
- Mudança diária
- 3.22%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 38.15%
- Mudança anual
- 48.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh