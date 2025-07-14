通貨 / CUBI
CUBI: Customers Bancorp Inc
68.36 USD 1.36 (2.03%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CUBIの今日の為替レートは、2.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり67.26の安値と69.54の高値で取引されました。
Customers Bancorp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
67.26 69.54
1年のレンジ
40.75 72.49
- 以前の終値
- 67.00
- 始値
- 67.33
- 買値
- 68.36
- 買値
- 68.66
- 安値
- 67.26
- 高値
- 69.54
- 出来高
- 866
- 1日の変化
- 2.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.56%
- 1年の変化
- 46.79%
