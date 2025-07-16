통화 / CUBI
CUBI: Customers Bancorp Inc
66.51 USD 1.85 (2.71%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CUBI 환율이 오늘 -2.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 66.50이고 고가는 68.30이었습니다.
Customers Bancorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUBI News
- 노스웨스트 은행, 채드 휠러를 관리 이사 겸 재무 담당으로 임명
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Customers Bancorp price target to $76
- Customers Bancorp prices $150 million common stock offering at $68.50
- Customers Bancorp launches $150 million common stock offering
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at 72.33 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock?
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at $69.42
- Customers Bancorp Inc stock hits 52-week high at 67.32 USD
- Are Investors Undervaluing Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Right Now?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Customers Bancorp CUBI Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Stephens raises Customers Bancorp stock price target to $62 on strong earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Customers Bancorp beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CUBI)
- Customers Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: margin expansion and loan growth drive earnings beat
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Customers Bancorp shares surge after beating second quarter estimates
- Customers Bancorp earnings beat by $0.27, revenue topped estimates
- First Bancorp (FBNC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Synovus Financial (SNV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
일일 변동 비율
66.50 68.30
년간 변동
40.75 72.49
- 이전 종가
- 68.36
- 시가
- 68.30
- Bid
- 66.51
- Ask
- 66.81
- 저가
- 66.50
- 고가
- 68.30
- 볼륨
- 443
- 일일 변동
- -2.71%
- 월 변동
- -5.77%
- 6개월 변동
- 32.86%
- 년간 변동율
- 42.82%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K