Valute / CUBI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CUBI: Customers Bancorp Inc
66.51 USD 1.85 (2.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CUBI ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.50 e ad un massimo di 68.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Customers Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUBI News
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Customers Bancorp price target to $76
- Customers Bancorp prices $150 million common stock offering at $68.50
- Customers Bancorp launches $150 million common stock offering
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at 72.33 USD
- Should Value Investors Buy Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock?
- Customers Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at $69.42
- Customers Bancorp Inc stock hits 52-week high at 67.32 USD
- Are Investors Undervaluing Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Right Now?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Customers Bancorp CUBI Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Stephens raises Customers Bancorp stock price target to $62 on strong earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Customers Bancorp beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CUBI)
- Customers Bancorp Q2 2025 slides: margin expansion and loan growth drive earnings beat
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Customers Bancorp shares surge after beating second quarter estimates
- Customers Bancorp earnings beat by $0.27, revenue topped estimates
- First Bancorp (FBNC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Synovus Financial (SNV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Customers Bancorp: Baby Bond Offers Compelling 8.5% Yield To Maturity (NYSE:CUBI)
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.50 68.30
Intervallo Annuale
40.75 72.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 68.36
- Apertura
- 68.30
- Bid
- 66.51
- Ask
- 66.81
- Minimo
- 66.50
- Massimo
- 68.30
- Volume
- 443
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 42.82%
20 settembre, sabato