CUBI: Customers Bancorp Inc

66.51 USD 1.85 (2.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CUBI ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.50 e ad un massimo di 68.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Customers Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
66.50 68.30
Intervallo Annuale
40.75 72.49
Chiusura Precedente
68.36
Apertura
68.30
Bid
66.51
Ask
66.81
Minimo
66.50
Massimo
68.30
Volume
443
Variazione giornaliera
-2.71%
Variazione Mensile
-5.77%
Variazione Semestrale
32.86%
Variazione Annuale
42.82%
