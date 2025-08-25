CotizacionesSecciones
AU: AngloGold Ashanti PLC

64.52 USD 1.08 (1.65%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AU de hoy ha cambiado un -1.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.16.

El tipo de cambio de AU de hoy ha cambiado un -1.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.16.

Rango diario
63.86 66.16
Rango anual
22.45 67.58
Cierres anteriores
65.60
Open
64.96
Bid
64.52
Ask
64.82
Low
63.86
High
66.16
Volumen
8.097 K
Cambio diario
-1.65%
Cambio mensual
11.66%
Cambio a 6 meses
69.79%
Cambio anual
135.13%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B