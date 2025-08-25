Divisas / AU
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
AU: AngloGold Ashanti PLC
64.52 USD 1.08 (1.65%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AU de hoy ha cambiado un -1.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.16.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AngloGold Ashanti PLC. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AU News
- Gold Stocks AngloGold, Kinross Enter IBD's Spotlight; 6 Other Stocks Get Flagged For Quality Too
- AU Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?
- AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) Presents at Mining Forum Americas 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:AU) 2025-09-16
- Gold Miners Cut Direct Emissions, But ESG Intensity Worsens, Report - Barrick Mining (NYSE:B), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Operational Disruptions Hurt HMY's Production: More Challenges Ahead?
- Why AngloGold Ashanti Rallied Today
- Las acciones de AngloGold Ashanti alcanzan máximos históricos a 63,12 dólares
- AngloGold Ashanti stock hits all-time high at 63.12 USD
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 10th
- Adobe and Applied Materials Stand Out for Fat Profit Margins
- Anglo American’s path to $53 billion Teck Resources merger
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- AngloGold Ashanti stock hits 52-week high at 59.95 USD
- Harmony Gold's Rising Costs: Can Margins Withstand the Pressure?
- Harmony Gold Mining ADR Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Benchmark
- Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats As Nvidia Weighs Heavily; Marvell Flashes This Warning (Live Coverage)
- IM August 2025 – Strong Gold, Specialty Financings Push Totals To 4-Year High
- This Gold Stock Is A Billionaire Investor's Largest Holding And There's Still Room To Get In
- Aris Mining's Costs Climb: Can Margins Hold Up Amid Inflation?
- ARMN vs. AU: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Pick Now?
- Dutch Bros Climbs Onto 2 Top Stock Lists, APi Hits A Record High: Check Out These And Others Just Added To IBD Watchlists
- Cameco Stock, Argan, Gold Fields Among 10 New Entrants On IBD Watchlists
Rango diario
63.86 66.16
Rango anual
22.45 67.58
- Cierres anteriores
- 65.60
- Open
- 64.96
- Bid
- 64.52
- Ask
- 64.82
- Low
- 63.86
- High
- 66.16
- Volumen
- 8.097 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.65%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.66%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 69.79%
- Cambio anual
- 135.13%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B