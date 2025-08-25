Moedas / AU
AU: AngloGold Ashanti PLC
64.52 USD 1.08 (1.65%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AU para hoje mudou para -1.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 63.86 e o mais alto foi 66.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AngloGold Ashanti PLC. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
63.86 66.16
Faixa anual
22.45 67.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 65.60
- Open
- 64.96
- Bid
- 64.52
- Ask
- 64.82
- Low
- 63.86
- High
- 66.16
- Volume
- 8.097 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.65%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 69.79%
- Mudança anual
- 135.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh