Valute / AU
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AU: AngloGold Ashanti PLC
67.84 USD 3.23 (5.00%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AU ha avuto una variazione del 5.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.36 e ad un massimo di 68.00.
Segui le dinamiche di AngloGold Ashanti PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AU News
- Eldorado Gold, SoundHound AI, 5 Others Join IBD Watchlists
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- Il titolo di AngloGold Ashanti raggiunge il massimo storico a 67,68 USD
- AngloGold Ashanti stock reaches all-time high at 67.68 USD
- Gold Stocks AngloGold, Kinross Enter IBD's Spotlight; 6 Other Stocks Get Flagged For Quality Too
- AU Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?
- AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) Presents at Mining Forum Americas 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:AU) 2025-09-16
- Gold Miners Cut Direct Emissions, But ESG Intensity Worsens, Report - Barrick Mining (NYSE:B), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Operational Disruptions Hurt HMY's Production: More Challenges Ahead?
- Why AngloGold Ashanti Rallied Today
- AngloGold Ashanti stock hits all-time high at 63.12 USD
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 10th
- Adobe and Applied Materials Stand Out for Fat Profit Margins
- Anglo American’s path to $53 billion Teck Resources merger
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- AngloGold Ashanti stock hits 52-week high at 59.95 USD
- Harmony Gold's Rising Costs: Can Margins Withstand the Pressure?
- Harmony Gold Mining ADR Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Benchmark
- Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats As Nvidia Weighs Heavily; Marvell Flashes This Warning (Live Coverage)
- IM August 2025 – Strong Gold, Specialty Financings Push Totals To 4-Year High
- This Gold Stock Is A Billionaire Investor's Largest Holding And There's Still Room To Get In
- Aris Mining's Costs Climb: Can Margins Hold Up Amid Inflation?
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.36 68.00
Intervallo Annuale
22.45 68.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.61
- Apertura
- 64.45
- Bid
- 67.84
- Ask
- 68.14
- Minimo
- 64.36
- Massimo
- 68.00
- Volume
- 7.594 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 78.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 147.23%
20 settembre, sabato