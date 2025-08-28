QuotazioniSezioni
AU
AU: AngloGold Ashanti PLC

67.84 USD 3.23 (5.00%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AU ha avuto una variazione del 5.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.36 e ad un massimo di 68.00.

Segui le dinamiche di AngloGold Ashanti PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
64.36 68.00
Intervallo Annuale
22.45 68.00
Chiusura Precedente
64.61
Apertura
64.45
Bid
67.84
Ask
68.14
Minimo
64.36
Massimo
68.00
Volume
7.594 K
Variazione giornaliera
5.00%
Variazione Mensile
17.41%
Variazione Semestrale
78.53%
Variazione Annuale
147.23%
20 settembre, sabato