AU: AngloGold Ashanti PLC

67.84 USD 3.23 (5.00%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AU a changé de 5.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 64.36 et à un maximum de 68.00.

Suivez la dynamique AngloGold Ashanti PLC. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
64.36 68.00
Range Annuel
22.45 68.00
Clôture Précédente
64.61
Ouverture
64.45
Bid
67.84
Ask
68.14
Plus Bas
64.36
Plus Haut
68.00
Volume
7.594 K
Changement quotidien
5.00%
Changement Mensuel
17.41%
Changement à 6 Mois
78.53%
Changement Annuel
147.23%
20 septembre, samedi