QuotesSections
Currencies / AU
Back to US Stock Market

AU: AngloGold Ashanti PLC

67.13 USD 0.81 (1.22%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AU exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.69 and at a high of 67.33.

Follow AngloGold Ashanti PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AU News

Daily Range
65.69 67.33
Year Range
22.45 67.58
Previous Close
66.32
Open
66.07
Bid
67.13
Ask
67.43
Low
65.69
High
67.33
Volume
5.036 K
Daily Change
1.22%
Month Change
16.18%
6 Months Change
76.66%
Year Change
144.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%