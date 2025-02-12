Divisas / XLMUSD
XLMUSD: XLM vs US Dollar
0.39782 USD 0.01241 (3.22%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: XLM Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El coste de XLMUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 3.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.38446 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.39962 USD.
Siga la dinámica de los precios en Stellar vs dólar estadounidense. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Stellar en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
XLMUSD News
Rango diario
0.38446 0.39962
Rango anual
0.08599 0.63687
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.38541
- Open
- 0.38533
- Bid
- 0.39782
- Ask
- 0.39812
- Low
- 0.38446
- High
- 0.39962
- Volumen
- 21.423 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.48%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 50.85%
- Cambio anual
- 300.34%
