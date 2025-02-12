통화 / XLMUSD
XLMUSD: XLM vs US Dollar
0.38738 USD 0.01321 (3.30%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: XLM 수익 통화: US Dollar
XLMUSD 가격이 당일 -3.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 0.38459 USD와 고가 0.40149 USD로 거래되었습니다
스텔라 vs 미국 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 스텔라 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XLMUSD News
일일 변동 비율
0.38459 0.40149
년간 변동
0.08599 0.63687
- 이전 종가
- 0.40059
- 시가
- 0.40061
- Bid
- 0.38738
- Ask
- 0.38768
- 저가
- 0.38459
- 고가
- 0.40149
- 볼륨
- 35.685 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.30%
- 월 변동
- 8.56%
- 6개월 변동
- 46.89%
- 년간 변동율
- 289.84%
20 9월, 토요일