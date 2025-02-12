Moedas / XLMUSD
XLMUSD: XLM vs US Dollar
0.40084 USD 0.01543 (4.00%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: XLM Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XLMUSD para hoje mudou para 4.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.38446 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 0.40416 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Stellar vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Stellar mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
XLMUSD Notícias
Faixa diária
0.38446 0.40416
Faixa anual
0.08599 0.63687
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.38541
- Open
- 0.38533
- Bid
- 0.40084
- Ask
- 0.40114
- Low
- 0.38446
- High
- 0.40416
- Volume
- 36.707 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 51.99%
- Mudança anual
- 303.38%
