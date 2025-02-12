Valute / XLMUSD
XLMUSD: XLM vs US Dollar
0.38738 USD 0.01321 (3.30%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: XLM Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di XLMUSD ha avuto una variazione del -3.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.38459 USD e ad un massimo di 0.40149 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Stellar vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Stellar sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.38459 0.40149
Intervallo Annuale
0.08599 0.63687
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.40059
- Apertura
- 0.40061
- Bid
- 0.38738
- Ask
- 0.38768
- Minimo
- 0.38459
- Massimo
- 0.40149
- Volume
- 35.685 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 46.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 289.84%
21 settembre, domenica