QuotesSections
Currencies / XLMUSD
Back to Cryptocurrencies

XLMUSD: XLM vs US Dollar

0.38404 USD 0.00079 (0.21%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: XLM Profit currency: US Dollar

XLMUSD price has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 0.38120 USD and at a high of 0.38762 USD.

Follow Stellar vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Stellar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLMUSD News

Daily Range
0.38120 0.38762
Year Range
0.08599 0.63687
Previous Close
0.38325
Open
0.38325
Bid
0.38404
Ask
0.38434
Low
0.38120
High
0.38762
Volume
6.340 K
Daily Change
0.21%
Month Change
7.62%
6 Months Change
45.62%
Year Change
286.47%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev