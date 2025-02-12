Currencies / XLMUSD
XLMUSD: XLM vs US Dollar
0.38404 USD 0.00079 (0.21%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: XLM Profit currency: US Dollar
XLMUSD price has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 0.38120 USD and at a high of 0.38762 USD.
Follow Stellar vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Stellar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLMUSD News
Daily Range
0.38120 0.38762
Year Range
0.08599 0.63687
- Previous Close
- 0.38325
- Open
- 0.38325
- Bid
- 0.38404
- Ask
- 0.38434
- Low
- 0.38120
- High
- 0.38762
- Volume
- 6.340 K
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 7.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.62%
- Year Change
- 286.47%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev