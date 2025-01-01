文档部分
InfoString

获取指定字符串型属性的值。

bool  InfoString(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // 属性 ID
   string&                     var          // 变量引用
   ) const

参数

prop_id

[输入]  文本属性 ID。

var

[输出]  保存字符串型结果的变量的引用。

返回值

true – 成功情况下, false – 如果不能获取属性值。

注释

订单必须先行使用 Select (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。