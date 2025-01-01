- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
UsedSeries
Obtiene la máscara de bits de la serie temporal utilizada.
int UsedSeries()
Valor devuelto
La lista de la serie temporal utilizada como máscara de bits.
Nota
Si el bit se establece, entonces se utiliza la serie temporal correspondiente; en caso contrario si no se establece, la serie temporal no se utiliza.
La correspondencia bit-serie temporal:
bit 0 - serie temporal Open,
bit 1 - serie temporal High,
bit 2 - serie temporal Low,
bit 3 - serie temporal Close,
bit 4 - serie temporal Spread,
bit 5 - serie temporal Time,
bit 6 - serie temporal TickVolume,
bit 7 - serie temporal RealVolume.