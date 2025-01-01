ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertBaseUsedSeries 

UsedSeries

使用される時系列のビットマスクを取得します。

int  UsedSeries()

戻り値

ビットマスクとしての使用される時系列のリスト

注意事項

ビットが設定されている場合には対応する時系列が使用され、設定されていない場合には対応する時系列が使用されません。

ビットと時系列の対象

ビット 0 - Open 時系列
ビット 1 - High 時系列
ビット 2 - Low 時系列
ビット 3 - Close 時系列
ビット 4 - Spread 時系列
ビット 5 - Time 時系列
ビット 6 - TickVolume 時系列
ビット 7 - RealVolume 時系列