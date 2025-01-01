- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
UsedSeries
使用される時系列のビットマスクを取得します。
|
int UsedSeries()
戻り値
ビットマスクとしての使用される時系列のリスト
注意事項
ビットが設定されている場合には対応する時系列が使用され、設定されていない場合には対応する時系列が使用されません。
ビットと時系列の対象
ビット 0 - Open 時系列
ビット 1 - High 時系列
ビット 2 - Low 時系列
ビット 3 - Close 時系列
ビット 4 - Spread 時系列
ビット 5 - Time 時系列
ビット 6 - TickVolume 時系列
ビット 7 - RealVolume 時系列