MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertBaseUsedSeries 

UsedSeries

获取时间序列使用的位掩码。

int  UsedSeries()

返回值

使用的时间序列列表作为位掩码。

注释

如果位掩码被设置, 则相应的时间序列被使用, 如果未设置, 则时间序列不使用。

数码位与时间序列的对应:

位 0 - 开盘价时间序列,
位 1 - 最高价时间序列,
位t 2 - 最低价时间序列,
位 3 - 收盘价时间序列,
位 4 - 点差时间序列,
位 5 - 时间轴时间序列,
位 6 - 报价交易量时间序列,
位 7 - 实际交易量时间序列。