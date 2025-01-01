DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene maschera di bit di timeseries usate

int  UsedSeries()

Valore di ritorno

L'elenco dei timeseries utilizzato come maschera di bit.

Nota

Se il bit è impostato, il timeseries corrispondente è utilizzato, se non è impostato, il timeseries non viene utilizzato.

La corrispondenza bit-timeseries :

bit 0 - Open timeseries,
bit 1 - High timeseries,
bit 2 - Low timeseries,
bit 3 - Close timeseries,
bit 4 - Spread timeseries,
bit 5 - Time timeseries,
bit 6 - TickVolume timeseries,
bit 7 - RealVolume timeseries.