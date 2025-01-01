- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
UsedSeries
Ottiene maschera di bit di timeseries usate
|
int UsedSeries()
Valore di ritorno
L'elenco dei timeseries utilizzato come maschera di bit.
Nota
Se il bit è impostato, il timeseries corrispondente è utilizzato, se non è impostato, il timeseries non viene utilizzato.
La corrispondenza bit-timeseries :
bit 0 - Open timeseries,
bit 1 - High timeseries,
bit 2 - Low timeseries,
bit 3 - Close timeseries,
bit 4 - Spread timeseries,
bit 5 - Time timeseries,
bit 6 - TickVolume timeseries,
bit 7 - RealVolume timeseries.