MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DDXDispatcher AmbientColorGetAmbientColorSetAttachCreateDestroyDXContextDXDispatcherInputSceneLightColorGetLightColorSetLightDirectionGetLightDirectionSetObjectAddProjectionMatrixGetProjectionMatrixSetRenderRenderBeginRenderEndViewMatrixGetViewMatrixSetViewPositionSetViewRotationSetViewTargetSetViewUpDirectionSet DXDispatcher Gets the resource dispatcher handle. CDXDispatcher* DXDispatcher() Return Value Resource dispatcher handle. DXContext InputScene