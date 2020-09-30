Conjunto de instrumentos para el marcado manual de gráficos y comercio (Parte I). Preparación - descripción de la estructura y clase de funciones auxiliares

Introducción

El autor es un admirador confeso del análisis manual, en el sentido de que no analiza los gráficos con fórmulas complejas e indicadores, sino de forma "manual", usando los gráficos. Esto permite mayor flexibilidad al comerciar, notar cosas que son difíciles de formular, modificar fácilmente los marcos temporales cuando el movimiento se vuelve más fuerte o más débil, y también conocer el comportamiento esperado del precio mucho antes de entrar en el mercado.

Básicamente, para el análisis utilizamos líneas de tendencia en diferentes combinaciones (tridentes, abanicos, niveles, etcétera). Así que hemos creado una herramienta adecuada que permite dibujar muy rápidamente diferentes líneas de tendencia, literalmente con solo presionar una tecla. Ahora, queremos compartir esta herramienta con los demás.

Presentación de vídeo. Cómo funciona





Concepto general. Formulando la tarea

Bien, necesitamos una herramienta que nos ayude a ejecutar las operaciones más frecuentes utilizando los atajos de teclado.

¿De qué tareas estamos hablando? Por ejemplo, querríamos:

que la línea simple horizontal se dibuje al pulsar las teclas " H " (del inglés " H orizontal") , y la vertical, al pulsar la tecla " i ";



" (del inglés " orizontal") , y la vertical, al pulsar la tecla " "; dibujar niveles horizontales de una longitud determinada (NO infinitos) desde cualquier punto del gráfico;

dibujar niveles verticales a una distancia determinada (aleatoria) respecto al punto inicial;



alternar con las teclas el marco temporal y el orden de ubicación de las capas en el gráfico;

colocar un abanico de Fibonacci con los niveles indicados por nosotros según los extremos más próximos;

colocar líneas de tendencia según los extremos más próximos: su longitud deberá ser múltipla de la distancia entre los extremos, aunque, en ciertos casos, la línea podrá ser también un rayo;

colocar un tridente de Andrews de diferentes tipos (normales, se Schiff, "tridentes de Schiff inversos" para las tendencias rápidas) (ver vídeo);

para los extremos de los tridentes, las rectas y los abanicos, debería existir la posibilidad de configurar el "orden" de los extremos (el número de barras, aparte por la izquierda y por la derecha);

una interfaz gráfica que permita configurar los parámetros de las líneas y extremos necesarios, sin abrir la ventana principal de ajustes;

un conjunto de funciones para el acmpoñamiento de órdenes: apertura de órdenes en tanto por ciento del depósito, stop automático al abrir una orden según el precio de mercado o al activarse una orden pendiente sin stop, cierre parcial de posiciones según los niveles, para algunas estartegias, traling stop.



Para la mayoría de estas tareas, claro está, podemos crear scripts. Disponemos de varios, que compartiremos con el lector en los archivos adjuntos. Pero estamos a favor de otro enfoque.

En cualquier asesor o indicador, podemos crear el método OnChartEvent, en el que se describirá la reacción a cualquier evento: pulsación de teclas, movimiento del ratón, creación de un objeto gráfico y su eliminación.

Por eso, hemos decidido que el programa se ejecutará en forma de archivos de inclusión. Todas las funciones y variables han sido distribuidas por varias clases, para que resulte más cómodo recurrir a ellas. Ahora, necesitamos las clases solo para que resulte cómodo agrupar las funciones: por eso, en las primeras implementaciones, no habrá nada complicado, como la herencia o las "fábricas de clases". Se trata simplemente de una colección.



Y, por supuesto, deseamos que la clase sea multiplataforma y que funcione de una forma similar tanto en MQL4, como en MQL5.





Estructura del programa

La biblioteca contiene cinco archivos interrelacionados. Todos los archivos se ubican en la misma carpeta "Shortcuts", en el directorio Include. Sus nombres se pueden ver en la figura: GlobalVariables.mqh, Graphics.mqh, Mouse.mqh, Shortcuts.mqh, Utilites.mqh.

Archivo principal de la biblioteca(Shortcuts.mqh)





Archivo principal del programa — "Shortcuts.mqh". En él se implementará la lógica de reacción a las teclas. Y precisamente este archivo se incluirá en el experto. También se incluirán en él todos los archivos auxiliares.

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" #include "GlobalVariables.mqh" #include "Mouse.mqh" #include "Utilites.mqh" #include "Graphics.mqh" class CShortcuts { private : CGraphics m_graphics; public : CShortcuts(); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); }; CShortcuts:: CShortcuts ( void ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); } void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { } } CShortcuts shortcuts;

El archivo contiene la descripción de la clase CShortcuts.

Al inicio del archivo se incluyen todas las clases auxiliares.



En la clases solo hay dos métodos: el primero es el manejador de eventos OnChartEvent, en el que propiamente tendrá lugar el procesamiento de los eventos de las teclas y el movimiento del ratón; el segundo es el constructor por defecto, en el que se permite procesar el movimiento del ratón.

Después de la descripción de la clase, se crea la variable shortcuts,que debemos utilizar en el método OnChartEvent del experto principal al incluir la biblioteca.



La propia inclusión requiere dos líneas:

#include <Shortcuts\Shortcuts.mqh> void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { shortcuts. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

La primera línea incluye el archivo de la clase, la segunda, transmite a la clase el control del procesamiento de eventos.

Después de ello, el asesor estará listo para funcionar: podremos compilarlo y comenzar a dibujar las líneas de inmediato.





Clase para procesar los movimientos del ratón



La clase que guardará todos los parámetros principales de la ubicación actual del cursor: las coordenadas X, Y en píxeles y en precio/hora, el número de la barra en la que se encuentra el puntero, etcétera, todo se guarda en el archivo "Mouse.mqh".

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CMouse { private : static int m_x; static int m_y; static int m_barNumber; static bool m_below; static bool m_above; static datetime m_currentTime; static double m_currentPrice; public : static void SetCurrentParameters( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ); static int X( void ) { return m_x;} static int Y( void ) { return m_y;} static double Price( void ) { return m_currentPrice;} static datetime Time( void ) { return m_currentTime;} static int Bar( void ) { return m_barNumber;} static bool Below( void ) { return m_below;} static bool Above( void ) { return m_above;} }; int CMouse::m_x= 0 ; int CMouse::m_y= 0 ; int CMouse::m_barNumber= 0 ; bool CMouse::m_below= false ; bool CMouse::m_above= false ; datetime CMouse::m_currentTime= 0 ; double CMouse::m_currentPrice= 0 ; static void CMouse::SetCurrentParameters( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , ( int )lparam, ( int )dparam, window, m_currentTime, m_currentPrice ); m_x=( int )lparam; m_y=( int )dparam; m_barNumber= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , m_currentTime ); m_below=m_currentPrice< iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,m_barNumber); m_above=m_currentPrice> iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,m_barNumber); }

Esta clase puede utilizarse desde cualquier lugar del programa, ya que sus métodos han sido declarados estáticos. No es obligatorio crear una instancia de esta clase para usarla.

Descripción del bloque de ajustes del experto. Archivo " GlobalVariables.mqh "







Todos los ajustes disponibles para el usuario se guardan en el archivo "GlobalVariables.mqh".

En el siguiente artículo, describiremos muchos más ajustes, ya que aparecerán más objetos a dibujar.

Por el momento, describiremos el código que se usa en la versión actual:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" input string Keys= "=== Key settings ===" ; input string Up_Key= "U" ; input string Down_Key= "D" ; input string Trend_Line_Key= "T" ; input string Switch_Trend_Ray_Key= "R" ; input string Z_Index_Key= "Z" ; input string Dimensions= "=== Size settings ===" ; input int Trend_Line_Width= 2 ; input string Styles= "=== Display styles ===" ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Trend_Line_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input string Others= "=== Other parameters ===" ; input bool Is_Trend_Ray= false ; input bool Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = true ; input bool Is_Select_On_Create= true ; input bool Is_Different_Colors= true ; input int Fractal_Size_Left= 1 ; input int Fractal_Size_Right= 1 ; string Trend_Line_Prefix= "Trend_" ; color mn1_color= clrCrimson ; color w1_color= clrDarkOrange ; color d1_color= clrGoldenrod ; color h4_color= clrLimeGreen ; color h1_color= clrLime ; color m30_color= clrDeepSkyBlue ; color m15_color= clrBlue ; color m5_color= clrViolet ; color m1_color= clrDarkViolet ; color common_color= clrGray ; #define DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX "=== " , __FUNCTION__ , " === " #define PERIOD_LOWER_M5 OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M15 PERIOD_LOWER_M5| OBJ_PERIOD_M15 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M30 PERIOD_LOWER_M15| OBJ_PERIOD_M30 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H1 PERIOD_LOWER_M30| OBJ_PERIOD_H1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H4 PERIOD_LOWER_H1| OBJ_PERIOD_H4 #define PERIOD_LOWER_D1 PERIOD_LOWER_H4| OBJ_PERIOD_D1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_W1 PERIOD_LOWER_D1| OBJ_PERIOD_W1

Funciones auxiliares





En el programa hay multitud de funciones que no tienen relación directa con el dibujado, pero que, en cambio, ayudan a encontrar los extremos, alternar el marco temporal, etcétera. Todas ellas han sido introducidas en el archivo "Utilites.mqh".

Encabezado del archivo Utilites.mqh



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CUtilites { public : static void ChangeTimeframes( bool isUp); static int GetCurrentOperationChar( string keyString); static void ChangeChartZIndex( void ); static int GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( int starting_number= 0 , bool is_search_right= false , bool is_up= false , int left_side_bars= 1 , int right_side_bars= 1 , string symbol= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); static color GetTimeFrameColor( long allDownPeriodsValue); static long GetAllLowerTimeframes( int NeededTimeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); static void SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( bool _is_up, int &p1, int &p2); static void StringToDoubleArray( string _haystack, double &_result[], const string _delimiter= "," ); static string GetCurrentObjectName( const string _prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT _type= OBJ_TREND , int _number = - 1 ); static int GetNextObjectNumber( const string _prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, bool true ); static int GetBarsPixelDistance( void ); static string GetTimeframeSymbolName( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); };

Función que cambia secuencialmente el periodo del gráfico





Las primeras funciones en este archivo no son importantes. Por ejemplo, la función que cambia los periodos del gráfico secuencialmente uno tras otro tiene el aspecto siguiente:

static void CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( bool _isUp) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes[] = { PERIOD_CURRENT , PERIOD_M1 , PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_D1 , PERIOD_W1 , PERIOD_MN1 }; int period = Period (); int shift = ArrayBsearch (timeframes,period); if (_isUp && shift < ArraySize (timeframes)- 1 ) { ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , NULL ,timeframes[++shift]); } else if (!_isUp && shift > 1 ) { ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , NULL ,timeframes[--shift]); } }

En primer lugar, se describe la matriz con todos los marcos temporales indicados en el panel estándar de control por defecto. Si usted necesita alternar entre todos los periodos temporales disponibles en MetaTrader 5, deberá simplemente terminar de escribir las constantes correspondientes en los lugares necesarios de la matriz. Bien es cierto que, en este caso, podría perderse la compatibilidad inversa, es decir, la biblioteca podría dejar de funcionar con MQL4.



A continuación, utilizamos las funciones estándar para obtener el periodo actual y encontrarlo en la lista.

Después, para alternar los periodos temporales del gráfico, utilizaremos la función estándar ChartSetSymbolPeriod, a la que se transmitirá el periodo que sigue al actual.

En lo que respecta a las demás funciones, no tiene especial sentido hacer comentarios adicionales al código. Es solo código.

Varias funciones sencillas

static int CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar( string keyString) { string keyValue = keyString; StringToUpper (keyValue); return ( StringGetCharacter (keyValue, 0 )); } static void CUtilites::ChangeChartZIndex( void ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND , !( bool ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND ) ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } static string CUtilites::GetTimeframeSymbolName( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES current_timeframe; string result = "" ; if (_timeframe == PERIOD_CURRENT ) { current_timeframe = Period (); } else { current_timeframe = _timeframe; } switch (current_timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : return "M1" ; case PERIOD_M2 : return "M2" ; case PERIOD_M3 : return "M3" ; case PERIOD_M4 : return "M4" ; case PERIOD_M5 : return "M5" ; case PERIOD_M6 : return "M6" ; case PERIOD_M10 : return "M10" ; case PERIOD_M12 : return "M12" ; case PERIOD_M15 : return "M15" ; case PERIOD_M20 : return "M20" ; case PERIOD_M30 : return "M30" ; case PERIOD_H1 : return "H1" ; case PERIOD_H2 : return "M1" ; case PERIOD_H3 : return "H3" ; case PERIOD_H4 : return "H4" ; case PERIOD_H6 : return "H6" ; case PERIOD_H8 : return "H8" ; case PERIOD_D1 : return "D1" ; case PERIOD_W1 : return "W1" ; case PERIOD_MN1 : return "MN1" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } } static color CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor( long _all_down_periods_value) { if (Is_Different_Colors) { switch (( int )_all_down_periods_value) { case OBJ_PERIOD_M1 : return (m1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M5: return (m5_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M15: return (m15_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M30: return (m30_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_H1: return (h1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_H4: return (h4_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_D1: return (d1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_W1: return (w1_color); case OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : return (mn1_color); default : return (common_color); } } else { return (common_color); } }

Función de búsqueda de los extremos y su aplicación





La siguiente función ayuda a buscar los extremos. Dependiendo de los parámetros, los extremos pueden localizarse tanto a la derecha como a la izquierda del indicador del ratón; también podemos establecer cuántas barras deberá haber a la izquierda del extremo, y cuántas a la derecha.

static int CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( int starting_number= 0 , const bool is_search_right= false , const bool is_up= false , const int left_side_bars= 1 , const int right_side_bars= 1 , const string symbol= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { int i, nextExtremum, sign = is_search_right ? - 1 : 1 ; if ((starting_number-right_side_bars< 0 && is_search_right) || (starting_number+left_side_bars> iBars (symbol,timeframe) && !is_search_right) ) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Can't find extremum: " , "wrong direction" ); Print ( "left_side_bars = " ,left_side_bars, "; " , "right_side_bars = " ,right_side_bars); } return (- 2 ); } else { while ((starting_number-right_side_bars< 0 && !is_search_right) || (starting_number+left_side_bars> iBars (symbol,timeframe) && is_search_right) ) { starting_number +=sign; } } i=starting_number; while (i-right_side_bars>= 0 && i+left_side_bars< iBars (symbol,timeframe) ) { if (is_up) { nextExtremum = iHighest ( Symbol (), Period (), MODE_HIGH , left_side_bars+right_side_bars+ 1 , i-right_side_bars ); } else { nextExtremum = iLowest ( Symbol (), Period (), MODE_LOW , left_side_bars+right_side_bars+ 1 , i-right_side_bars ); } if (nextExtremum == i) { return nextExtremum; } else if (is_search_right) { if (nextExtremum<i) { i=nextExtremum; } else { i--; } } else { if (nextExtremum>i) { i=nextExtremum; } else { i++; } } } if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Can't find extremum: " , "an incorrect starting point or wrong border conditions." ); Print ( "left_side_bars = " ,left_side_bars, "; " , "right_side_bars = " ,right_side_bars); } return (- 1 ); }

Para dibujar las líneas de tendencia, necesitamos una función que encuentre los dos extremos más cercanos a la derecha del ratón. Esta función puede utilizar la anterior:

static void CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( bool _is_up, int &_p1, int &_p2 ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); _p1=CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( dropped_bar_number, true , _is_up, Fractal_Size_Left, Fractal_Size_Right ); _p2=CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( _p1- 1 , true , _is_up, Fractal_Size_Left, Fractal_Size_Right ); if (_p2< 0 ) { _p2= 0 ; } }

Generando los nombres de los objetos





Para dibujar objetos iguales en series, deberemos darles el mismo nombre. Para ello, lo más sencillo es tomar algún prefijo que se corresponda con un tipo de objeto determinado, y después añadirle un número único. Los prefijos para los diferentes tipos de objeto se enumeran en el archivo "GlobalVariables.mqh".

Los números son generados por la función correspondiente.

int CUtilites::GetNextObjectNumber( const string prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT object_type, bool true ) { int count = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ,object_type), i, current_element_number, total_elements = 0 ; string current_element_name = "" , comment_text = "" ; if (only_prefixed) { for (i= 0 ; i<count; i++) { current_element_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ,object_type); if ( StringSubstr (current_element_name, 0 , StringLen (prefix))==prefix) { current_element_number= ( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (current_element_name, StringLen (prefix), - 1 ) ); if (current_element_number!=total_elements) { break ; } total_elements++; } } } else { total_elements = ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,- 1 ,object_type); do { current_element_name = GetCurrentObjectName( prefix, object_type, total_elements ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,current_element_name)>= 0 ) { total_elements++; } } while ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,current_element_name)>= 0 ); } return (total_elements); }

En el código se han implementado dos algoritmos de búsqueda. El primero (y principal para esta biblioteca) itera por todos los objetos que se correspondan con el tipo y tengan el prefijo indicado. En cuanto encuentra un número libre, lo retorna al usuario. Esto permite cerrar los "agujeros" en la numeración.

No obstante, este algoritmo no es demasiado adecuado para los casos en los que pueden haber varios objetos con el mismo número, pero diferentes sufijos. En versiones anteriores, cuando aún lo utilizábamos para dibujar con scripts, así nombrábamos los conjuntos de tridentes.



Por ese motivo, en la biblioteca se ha implementado un segundo método de búsqueda. Se toma el número total de objetos de un tipo dado, y después se comprueba si existe un nombre que comience por el mismo prefijo y tenga el mismo número. De ser así, el número se aumenta en 1 hasta que se encuentre un valor libre.

Y cuando ya tenemos el número (o se puede obtener fácilmente con la ayuda de la función), crear el nombre se convierte en algo muy sencillo.

string CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( string _prefix, ENUM_OBJECT _type= OBJ_TREND , int _number = - 1 ) { int Current_Line_Number; string Current_Line_Name= IntegerToString ( PeriodSeconds ()/ 60 )+ "_" +_prefix; if (_number< 0 ) { Current_Line_Number = GetNextObjectNumber(Current_Line_Name,_type); } else { Current_Line_Number = _number; } Current_Line_Name += IntegerToString (Current_Line_Number, 4 , StringGetCharacter ( "0" , 0 )); return (Current_Line_Name); }

Distancia entre barras colindantes (en píxeles)





A veces, resulta necesario calcular la distancia hasta un determinado punto en el futuro. Uno de los métodos más fiables para alcanzar d, consiste en calcular la distancia en píxeles entre dos barras colindantes, y después multiplicarla por el coeficiente necesario (cuántas barras queremos retroceder).

La distancia entre barras colindantes se puede calcular con la ayuda de la siguiente función:

int CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance( void ) { double price; datetime time1,time2; int x1,x2,y1,y2; int deltha; price = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()); time1 = CMouse::Time(); if (CMouse::Bar()< Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )){ time2 = time1+ PeriodSeconds (); } else { time2 = time1; time1 = time1- PeriodSeconds (); } ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 ,time1,price,x1,y1); ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 ,time2,price,x2,y2); deltha = MathAbs (x2-x1); return (deltha); }

Función que convierte una línea en una matriz de números double





Para configurar los niveles de Fibonacci con la ayuda de los parámetros del asesor, lo más sencillo es utilizar líneas que consten de valores separados por comas. Sin embargo, MQL requiere que se usen números double para establecer los niveles.

La siguiente función nos ayudará a extraer los números de la línea.



static void CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray( string _haystack, double &_result[], const string _delimiter= "," ) { string haystack_pieces[]; int pieces_count, i; string current_number= "" ; pieces_count= StringSplit (_haystack, StringGetCharacter (_delimiter, 0 ),haystack_pieces); if (pieces_count> 0 ) { ArrayResize (_result,pieces_count); for (i= 0 ; i<pieces_count; i++) { StringTrimLeft (haystack_pieces[i]); StringTrimRight (haystack_pieces[i]); _result[i]= StringToDouble (haystack_pieces[i]); } } else { ArrayResize (_result, 1 ); _result[ 0 ]= 0 ; } }

Clase de dibujado: ejemplo de uso de funciones utilitarias



El artículo está resultando muy voluminoso, por eso, dejaremos la descripción de la mayor parte de las funciones de dibujado para el artículo siguiente. No obstante, para poner a prueba las posibilidades de algunas funciones ya creadas, vamos a mostrar aquí un código que ayuda a dibujar líneas rectas simples (según dos extremos colindantes).



Encabezado del archivo de dibujado del gráfico Graphics.mqh



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CGraphics { private : bool m_Is_Trend_Ray; bool m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create; private : void CurrentObjectDecorate( const string _name, const color _color= clrNONE , const int _width = 1 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE _style = STYLE_SOLID ); public : CGraphics(); bool TrendCreate( const long chart_ID= 0 , const string name= "TrendLine" , const int sub_window= 0 , datetime time1= 0 , double price1= 0 , datetime time2= 0 , double price2= 0 , const color clr= clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const int width= 1 , const bool back= false , const bool selection= true , const bool ray_right= false , const bool hidden= true , const long z_order= 0 ); void DrawTrendLine( void ); bool IsRay() { return m_Is_Trend_Ray;} void IsRay( bool _is_ray) {m_Is_Trend_Ray = _is_ray;} bool IsChangeTimeframe( void ) { return m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create;} void IsChangeTimeframe( bool _is_tf_change) {m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = _is_tf_change;} };

Función que establece los parámetros generales para cualquier objeto gráfico creado de nuevo

void CGraphics::CurrentObjectDecorate( const string _name, const color _color= clrNONE , const int _width = 1 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE _style = STYLE_SOLID ) { long timeframes; color currentColor; if (Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create) { timeframes = CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes(); } else { timeframes = OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; } if (_color != clrNONE ) { currentColor = _color; } else { currentColor = CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(timeframes); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,currentColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,timeframes); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,Is_Select_On_Create); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,_style); }

Función de dibujado de rectas



bool CGraphics::TrendCreate( const long chart_ID= 0 , const string name= "TrendLine" , const int sub_window= 0 , datetime time1= 0 , double price1= 0 , datetime time2= 0 , double price2= 0 , const color clr= clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const int width= 1 , const bool back= false , const bool selection= true , const bool ray_right= false , const bool hidden= true , const long z_order= 0 ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_TREND ,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2)) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Can't create trend line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); } return ( false ); } CurrentObjectDecorate(name,clr,width,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,ray_right); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); }

Usando esta función general como base, crearemos otra función que dibujará una recta según dos extremos colindantes.



void CGraphics::DrawTrendLine( void ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); int p1= 0 ,p2= 0 ; string trend_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(Trend_Line_Prefix, OBJ_TREND ); double price1= 0 , price2= 0 , tmp_price; datetime time1= 0 , time2= 0 , tmp_time; int x1,x2,y1,y2; int window= 0 ; if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } TrendCreate( 0 ,trend_name, 0 , time1,price1,time2,price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 ,Trend_Line_Width, false , true ,m_Is_Trend_Ray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Querríamos llamar de nuevo la atención sobre la llamada de la función CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers, que recibe los números de las barras para los puntos 1 y 2. Su código ha sido descrito más arriba. Lo demás parece obvio, y no requiere una descripción detallada.

La función resultante dibuja una recta según dos puntos. Dependiendo del parámetro global Is_Trend_Ray, (descrito en el archivo "GlobalVariables.mqh") la línea será, o bien un rayo prolongado hacia la derecha, o simplemente un segmento entre dos extremos.

También sacaremos al teclado la posibilidad de alternar la prolongación de una línea.





Creación de un bloque de control: configuración del método OnChartEvent



Ahora que hemos escrito las funciones principales, podemos configurar los atajos de teclado.

En "Shortcuts.mqh", escribimos el método CShortcuts::OnChartEvent.

void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE : CMouse::SetCurrentParameters(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Up_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( true ); }; if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Down_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( false ); }; if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Z_Index_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeChartZIndex(); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Trend_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawTrendLine(); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Switch_Trend_Ray_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.IsRay(!m_graphics.IsRay()); } break ; } }

Teclas utilizadas en la actual implementación de la biblioteca



Acción

Tecla De la palabra en inglés

Ir al marco temporal superior por los periodos principales (del panel de periodos) U U p Ir al marco temporal inferior D D own Alternar el nivel Z del gráfico (gráfico encima o debajo de los objetos) Z Z order Dibujar una línea de tendencia inclinada según los dos extremos unidireccionales más próximos al ratón T T rend line

Alternar el modo de rayo para las nuevas rectas

R key R ay

Conclusión

En el archivo adjunto hay un directorio con la versión actual de la biblioteca. Asimismo, también hay tres scripts

El primero se llama Del-All-Graphics , y se encarga de eliminar todos los objetos gráficos en la ventana actual. En nuestro terminal, se le asignó el atajo de teclado Ctrl+A (All).

, y se encarga de eliminar todos los objetos gráficos en la ventana actual. En nuestro terminal, se le asignó el atajo de teclado El segundo es Del-All-Prefixed . Con su ayuda, podemos eliminar todos los objetos según el prefijo de un nombre (por ejemplo, todas las líneas de tendencia, o todos los objetos que comiencen por H1). En nuestro caso, lo llamamos con el atajo Alt+R (Remove).

. Con su ayuda, podemos eliminar todos los objetos según el prefijo de un nombre (por ejemplo, todas las líneas de tendencia, o todos los objetos que comiencen por H1). En nuestro caso, lo llamamos con el atajo (Remove). Y, finalmente, el script (DeselectAllObjects) permite quitar todas las selecciones de la ventana actual. Nuestro atajo para él es Ctrl+D (Deselect, como en Fotoshop).

Es mejor incluir la biblioteca en el experto, y no en el indicador, dado que, en el caso de incluirla en el indicador e intentar usar este indicador junto con algún otro asesor, sufriremos una ralentización terrible. Por lo menos, en nuestro caso ha sido así. Puede que no lo hayamos preparado correctamente.

Y, para finalizar, hablemos un poco de nuestros planes.

La segunda versión de la biblioteca contendrá el dibujado de los objetos útiles que hemos visto en el vídeo. Algunos de estos objetos son primitivos (como la línea vertical o la horizontal), y con algunos de ellos, como las líneas con la longitud necesaria, hemos tenido que trabajar más de la cuenta, y además, no siempre funcionan de forma ideal, debido los "errores en las entradas" u otros motivos. Hablaremos de nuestras soluciones al respecto, y, por supuesto, estaremos muy contentos de escuchar cualquier tipo de crítica.

La tercera versión contendrá la interfaz gráfica para configurar los parámetros de los instrumentos gráficos.

La cuarta, si es que la abordamos, será ya un asesor de acompañamiento completo, y permitirá facilitar el comercio manual. Aquí, queremos plantear una pregunta a la comunidad. No estamos seguros de aplicar ninguna solución nueva en comparación con los análogos existentes. La interfaz será de diseño propio, y podemos escuchar sugerencias al respecto, pero el comercio manual es comercio manual :-). Por consiguiente, ¿alguien necesitará esto?

