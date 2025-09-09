Currencies / KO
KO: Coca-Cola Company (The)
66.41 USD 0.21 (0.32%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KO exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.05 and at a high of 66.51.
Follow Coca-Cola Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KO News
Daily Range
66.05 66.51
Year Range
60.61 74.38
- Previous Close
- 66.20
- Open
- 66.35
- Bid
- 66.41
- Ask
- 66.71
- Low
- 66.05
- High
- 66.51
- Volume
- 10.401 K
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- -3.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.35%
- Year Change
- -7.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%