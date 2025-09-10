货币 / KO
KO: Coca-Cola Company (The)
66.27 USD 0.07 (0.11%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KO汇率已更改0.11%。当日，交易品种以低点66.05和高点66.51进行交易。
关注Coca-Cola Company (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
66.05 66.51
年范围
60.61 74.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 66.20
- 开盘价
- 66.35
- 卖价
- 66.27
- 买价
- 66.57
- 最低价
- 66.05
- 最高价
- 66.51
- 交易量
- 24.513 K
- 日变化
- 0.11%
- 月变化
- -4.08%
- 6个月变化
- -7.55%
- 年变化
- -8.09%
