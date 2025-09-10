Currencies / CRM
CRM: Salesforce Inc
239.80 USD 2.73 (1.13%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRM exchange rate has changed by -1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 239.13 and at a high of 240.18.
Follow Salesforce Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRM News
Daily Range
239.13 240.18
Year Range
229.62 368.87
- Previous Close
- 242.53
- Open
- 239.80
- Bid
- 239.80
- Ask
- 240.10
- Low
- 239.13
- High
- 240.18
- Volume
- 1.648 K
- Daily Change
- -1.13%
- Month Change
- -5.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.67%
- Year Change
- -12.48%
