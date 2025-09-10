QuotesSections
Currencies / CRM
Back to US Stock Market

CRM: Salesforce Inc

239.80 USD 2.73 (1.13%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRM exchange rate has changed by -1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 239.13 and at a high of 240.18.

Follow Salesforce Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRM News

Daily Range
239.13 240.18
Year Range
229.62 368.87
Previous Close
242.53
Open
239.80
Bid
239.80
Ask
240.10
Low
239.13
High
240.18
Volume
1.648 K
Daily Change
-1.13%
Month Change
-5.89%
6 Months Change
-10.67%
Year Change
-12.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%