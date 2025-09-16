Valute / CRM
CRM: Salesforce Inc
249.71 USD 2.66 (1.08%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CRM ha avuto una variazione del 1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 244.08 e ad un massimo di 249.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Salesforce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
244.08 249.75
Intervallo Annuale
229.62 368.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 247.05
- Apertura
- 245.05
- Bid
- 249.71
- Ask
- 250.01
- Minimo
- 244.08
- Massimo
- 249.75
- Volume
- 4.670 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.86%