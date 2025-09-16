QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CRM
Tornare a Azioni

CRM: Salesforce Inc

249.71 USD 2.66 (1.08%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CRM ha avuto una variazione del 1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 244.08 e ad un massimo di 249.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Salesforce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
244.08 249.75
Intervallo Annuale
229.62 368.87
Chiusura Precedente
247.05
Apertura
245.05
Bid
249.71
Ask
250.01
Minimo
244.08
Massimo
249.75
Volume
4.670 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.08%
Variazione Mensile
-2.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.98%
Variazione Annuale
-8.86%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev