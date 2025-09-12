货币 / CRM
CRM: Salesforce Inc
239.29 USD 3.24 (1.34%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CRM汇率已更改-1.34%。当日，交易品种以低点237.24和高点242.68进行交易。
关注Salesforce Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CRM新闻
- 美国投行美银证券将CrowdStrike目标价从430美元上调至450美元
- Piper Sandler将Workday股票评级上调至"中性"，看好其AI投资
- Workday Snaps Up AI Startup Sana In $1.1 Billion Deal. Analyst Day On Tap.
- Does Palantir face a new threat from Salesforce? Software giants clash over lucrative government contracts.
- UK and US agree $42 billion tech pact to mark Trump’s visit
- CrowdStrike与英伟达合作整合AI安全代理
- CrowdStrike收购AI安全公司Pangea，扩展平台
- Dyna Robotics融资1.2亿美元，估值超6亿美元
- Salesforce: March 2020 Valuation Flashback (NYSE:CRM)
- ADBE's AI Push Gains Traction: Buy or Hold the Stock Post Q3 Earnings?
- Salesforce's Data Cloud Adoption Jumps 140%: Will It Aid Sales Growth?
- Salesforce: Undervalued AI Play, Overlooked Heading Into Dreamforce (NYSE:CRM)
- If You'd Invested $1,000 in Salesforce (CRM) Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips, Oracle Reports Q1 Consumer Tech News (September 8 – September 12): Rally Rolls On As iPhone 17 Underwhelms, Microsoft Bets On AI Chips...
- 5 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Gen Z Investors
- Salesforce: AI ROI Still Falls Short Of Expectations (NYSE:CRM)
- Oracle’s not-so-secret weapon that’s helped it quickly take on the cloud giants
- 人工智能是整个IT行业的福音还是诅咒？
- Palantir's 100x Revenue Multiple 'Inspired' Billionaire Marc Benioff, Maybe CRM Is 'Not Charging Enough,' Says Salesforce CEO - Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Informatica首席会计官Santiago出售价值41.6万美元股票
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
日范围
237.24 242.68
年范围
229.62 368.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 242.53
- 开盘价
- 242.53
- 卖价
- 239.29
- 买价
- 239.59
- 最低价
- 237.24
- 最高价
- 242.68
- 交易量
- 16.943 K
- 日变化
- -1.34%
- 月变化
- -6.09%
- 6个月变化
- -10.86%
- 年变化
- -12.67%
