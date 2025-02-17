Currencies / CCRD
CCRD: CoreCard Corporation
26.75 USD 0.14 (0.52%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCRD exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.65 and at a high of 26.93.
Follow CoreCard Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CCRD News
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide stock, maintains $130 price target
- CoreCard earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- The Fate of a Little-Known Company Behind Goldman’s Apple Card Is in Limbo
- CoreCard (CCRD) Surges 10.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Euronet Q2 2025 slides: Record revenue and strategic CoreCard acquisition
- SS&C Technologies Stock Earns IBD Rating Upgrade
- DAVE Rallies 133% YTD: Is Acquiring the Stock Now Justified?
- CCRD Stock Soars to 52-Week High, Reaching $25.95 Amid Growth
- Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WPOPX)
Daily Range
26.65 26.93
Year Range
12.12 31.99
- Previous Close
- 26.89
- Open
- 26.65
- Bid
- 26.75
- Ask
- 27.05
- Low
- 26.65
- High
- 26.93
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- -2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.82%
- Year Change
- 83.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%