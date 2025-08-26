QuotesSections
EURJPY: Euro vs Yen

173.685 JPY 0.081 (0.05%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Yen

EURJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 173.427 JPY and at a high of 173.838 JPY per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
173.427 173.838
Year Range
154.788 173.902
Previous Close
173.76 6
Open
173.53 8
Bid
173.68 5
Ask
173.71 5
Low
173.42 7
High
173.83 8
Volume
8.300 K
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
1.00%
6 Months Change
7.19%
Year Change
8.65%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev