Currencies / EURJPY
EURJPY: Euro vs Yen
173.685 JPY 0.081 (0.05%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Yen
EURJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 173.427 JPY and at a high of 173.838 JPY per 1 EUR.
Follow Euro vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EURJPY News
- EUR/JPY rallies for second day as bullish setup targets 178.00
- EUR/JPY pulls back toward 173.00 ahead of German ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 173.00 support near nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY breaks below 173.00 as Fitch Ratings downgrades France’s credit rating
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 ahead of German HICP data
- EUR/JPY steadies at 172.65 as ECB hawkish tone counters BoJ hike bets
- EUR/JPY posts modest gains near 172.50 ahead of ECB rate decision
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Hovers around 172.50 after breaking below nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY hovers around 172.50 as US-Japan tariff deal improves market sentiment
- EUR/JPY corrects to near 173.20, while both currencies face political crisis
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 173.00 after pulling back from 14-month lows
- EUR/JPY gathers strength above 173.50 on heightened political uncertainty in Japan
- EUR/JPY steadies near 173.00 as traders eye Eurozone GDP update
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Key resistance level emerges near 173.00
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rises above 173.00 due to prevailing bullish bias
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 due to widening yield differentials, HCOB PMI eyed
- EUR/JPY hits three-week high near 172.80 as traders await Eurozone CPI
- EUR/JPY climbs above 172.00 amid lingering uncertainty over Eurozone inflation
- EUR/JPY holds negative ground below 171.50 after German Retail Sales data
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Positive view prevails above 171.00, eyes on French politics
- EUR/JPY rangebound as focus turns to Eurozone sentiment and Japan CPI
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Strengthens above 171.50, further consolidation cannot be ruled out
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 171.50 as bearish bias emerges
- EUR/JPY climbs near 172.00 as ECB signals pause in easing policies
Daily Range
173.427 173.838
Year Range
154.788 173.902
- Previous Close
- 173.76 6
- Open
- 173.53 8
- Bid
- 173.68 5
- Ask
- 173.71 5
- Low
- 173.42 7
- High
- 173.83 8
- Volume
- 8.300 K
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.19%
- Year Change
- 8.65%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.1%
- Prev
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev