Spain Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y

Country:
Spain
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Medium 3.0% 3.0%
3.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
3.1%
3.0%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Spain's Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y demonstrates changes in average prices for a consumer basket of goods and services in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index shows how prices change from the consumer perspective. In other words, it allows estimating changes in the cost of living. The purpose of this annually published index is to reflect changes in prices for goods and services from the consumer basket, while the related data is obtained by interviewing Spanish households.

In order to track the consumer behavior model, the goods and services most frequently used among the majority of the population are selected for the consumer basket. Companies involved in calculations should be widespread, while the importance of each product or service included in the consumer basket should be consistent with household consumer trends. The accuracy of selected components selects the representative accuracy of the index itself.

The price data is collected from a survey which is automatically created for each institution. The interviewer marks in the document the prices for goods and services included in the consumer basket, as well as the distribution of these goods and services. Each interviewer visits one place, with the exception of hypermarkets and shopping centers. About 220,000 prices received from the survey are processed on the monthly basis. The prices are further processed in central offices, indexes are calculated on their basis and are published within the first two weeks of the next month. Similar to most of European Union countries, the prices included in the CPI calculation are selected in a certain predefined manner to exclude the probability factor and to comply with the analyzed population characteristics.

Weighing is performed based on consumer spending. This is used to maintain the general weighing structure for the consumer basket.

The Consumer Price Index is often used for the evaluation of national inflation as the CPI increase indicates the inflation increase. Thus, the consumer price index is used to adjust wages and social benefits, as well as regulating the property tax structure and calculating the actual GDP.

The CPI growth is seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Spain Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
Nov 2025 prelim.
3.0%
2.9%
3.1%
Oct 2025
3.1%
3.1%
3.1%
Oct 2025 prelim.
3.1%
2.8%
3.0%
Sep 2025
3.0%
2.9%
2.9%
Sep 2025 prelim.
2.9%
2.7%
2.7%
Aug 2025
2.7%
2.7%
2.7%
Aug 2025 prelim.
2.7%
2.8%
2.7%
Jul 2025
2.7%
2.7%
2.7%
Jul 2025 prelim.
2.7%
2.3%
2.3%
Jun 2025
2.3%
2.2%
2.2%
Jun 2025 prelim.
2.2%
2.0%
2.0%
May 2025
2.0%
1.9%
1.9%
May 2025 prelim.
1.9%
2.0%
2.2%
Apr 2025
2.2%
2.2%
2.2%
Apr 2025 prelim.
2.2%
2.0%
2.3%
Mar 2025
2.3%
2.3%
2.3%
Mar 2025 prelim.
2.3%
2.9%
3.0%
Feb 2025
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
Feb 2025 prelim.
3.0%
2.8%
2.9%
Jan 2025
2.9%
3.0%
3.0%
Jan 2025 prelim.
3.0%
2.8%
2.8%
Dec 2024
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
Dec 2024 prelim.
2.8%
2.7%
2.4%
Nov 2024
2.4%
2.4%
2.4%
Nov 2024 prelim.
2.4%
1.8%
1.8%
Oct 2024
1.8%
1.8%
1.8%
Oct 2024 prelim.
1.8%
1.4%
1.5%
Sep 2024
1.5%
1.5%
1.5%
Sep 2024 prelim.
1.5%
2.0%
2.3%
Aug 2024
2.3%
2.2%
2.2%
Aug 2024 prelim.
2.2%
2.6%
2.8%
Jul 2024
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
Jul 2024 prelim.
2.8%
3.0%
3.4%
Jun 2024
3.4%
3.4%
3.4%
Jun 2024 prelim.
3.4%
4.0%
3.6%
May 2024
3.6%
3.6%
3.6%
May 2024 prelim.
3.6%
3.1%
3.3%
Apr 2024
3.3%
3.3%
3.3%
Apr 2024 prelim.
3.3%
3.1%
3.2%
Mar 2024
3.2%
3.2%
3.2%
Mar 2024 prelim.
3.2%
2.8%
Feb 2024
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
Feb 2024 prelim.
2.8%
3.2%
3.4%
Jan 2024
3.4%
3.1%
3.1%
Dec 2023 prelim.
3.1%
3.8%
3.2%
Nov 2023
3.2%
3.2%
3.2%
Nov 2023 prelim.
3.2%
3.5%
3.5%
Oct 2023
3.5%
3.5%
3.5%
Oct 2023 prelim.
3.5%
3.5%
3.5%
123456
