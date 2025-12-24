Economic Calendar
Japan Retail Sales y/y
|Low
|N/D
|-0.6%
|
0.5%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Retail Sales y/y show the total volume of retail sales of goods and services in the past month compared to the same month of the previous year. Retail Sales measure the change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
This indicator is an important indicator of inflation in the country, allowing the evaluation of consumer spending, which is an important indicator of the Japanese economy. It is also an important indicator of personal consumption, correlated with consumer confidence and considered an indicator of the pace of Japanese economy. It is the foremost indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity.
The Retail Sales indicator reflects a monthly measure for all products sold by retailers based on sampling of retailers of various industries and sizes in Japan.
In recent years, operation of Japanese retailers has become more difficult due to foreign-affiliated online shops. With the spread of smartphones since 2010, the masses, which originally had no IT skills, also started using internet retailers. Therefore, the impact is affecting Japanese retail.
The indicator growth can have a positive effect on the Japanese yen quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
