Foreign Investment in Japan stocks shows the volume of investments (in Japanese Yen) in stocks of Japanese companies made by non-residents. The balance between the inflow and outflow of funds in the domestic market shows the strength of the economy and the attractiveness of companies to foreign companies.

There are many kinds of foreign investors, and long-term investors, such as pension and government funds, as well as investors who repeat huge sums of money in a short period of time like hedge funds.

The percentage of foreigners living in Japan is only 1%, the lowest level in major countries. However, in the day-to-day buying and selling, the aspect is completely changed, and the buying and selling ratio of overseas agents jumps to about 60%.

As a strange example of foreign investment in Japan, Japan gathers funds in the event of big earthquakes. In general, earthquake disasters cause the removal of funds from that country, but in the case of Japan, there is a special demand for reconstruction, and there is a feature that capital is gathered because the demand for construction projects etc. increases during reconstruction.

Last values: