CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Foreign Investment in Japan Stocks

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Ministry of Finance
Sector:
Government
Low ¥​528.3 B
¥​132.8 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
¥​528.3 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Foreign Investment in Japan stocks shows the volume of investments (in Japanese Yen) in stocks of Japanese companies made by non-residents. The balance between the inflow and outflow of funds in the domestic market shows the strength of the economy and the attractiveness of companies to foreign companies.

There are many kinds of foreign investors, and long-term investors, such as pension and government funds, as well as investors who repeat huge sums of money in a short period of time like hedge funds.

The percentage of foreigners living in Japan is only 1%, the lowest level in major countries. However, in the day-to-day buying and selling, the aspect is completely changed, and the buying and selling ratio of overseas agents jumps to about 60%.

As a strange example of foreign investment in Japan, Japan gathers funds in the event of big earthquakes. In general, earthquake disasters cause the removal of funds from that country, but in the case of Japan, there is a special demand for reconstruction, and there is a feature that capital is gathered because the demand for construction projects etc. increases during reconstruction.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Foreign Investment in Japan Stocks" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
13 Dec 2025
¥​528.3 B
¥​132.8 B
6 Dec 2025
¥​96.8 B
¥​655.7 B
29 Nov 2025
¥​655.6 B
¥​-351.5 B
22 Nov 2025
¥​-348.7 B
¥​1021.0 B
15 Nov 2025
¥​1020.9 B
¥​-346.6 B
8 Nov 2025
¥​-347.3 B
¥​690.1 B
1 Nov 2025
¥​690.1 B
¥​1345.3 B
25 Oct 2025
¥​1344.2 B
¥​752.6 B
18 Oct 2025
¥​752.6 B
¥​1886.6 B
11 Oct 2025
¥​1885.0 B
¥​2476.1 B
4 Oct 2025
¥​2479.9 B
¥​-961.8 B
27 Sep 2025
¥​-963.3 B
¥​-1747.1 B
20 Sep 2025
¥​-1747.5 B
¥​-2032.8 B
13 Sep 2025
¥​-2034.0 B
¥​108.6 B
6 Sep 2025
¥​108.6 B
¥​-785.7 B
30 Aug 2025
¥​-785.7 B
¥​-496.2 B
23 Aug 2025
¥​-496.8 B
¥​1167.0 B
16 Aug 2025
¥​1161.7 B
¥​495.5 B
9 Aug 2025
¥​489.3 B
¥​193.9 B
2 Aug 2025
¥​193.0 B
¥​743.3 B
26 Jul 2025
¥​743.3 B
¥​571.9 B
19 Jul 2025
¥​571.9 B
¥​442.3 B
12 Jul 2025
¥​446.0 B
¥​611.5 B
5 Jul 2025
¥​611.7 B
¥​651.3 B
28 Jun 2025
¥​651.3 B
¥​-524.1 B
21 Jun 2025
¥​-524.3 B
¥​473.3 B
14 Jun 2025
¥​473.4 B
¥​179.8 B
7 Jun 2025
¥​180.2 B
¥​336.1 B
31 May 2025
¥​336.1 B
¥​309.1 B
24 May 2025
¥​309.3 B
¥​715.3 B
17 May 2025
¥​714.9 B
¥​439.4 B
10 May 2025
¥​439.0 B
¥​968.0 B
26 Apr 2025
¥​278.3 B
¥​705.6 B
19 Apr 2025
¥​705.6 B
¥​1044.9 B
12 Apr 2025
¥​1043.7 B
¥​1783.5 B
5 Apr 2025
¥​1808.4 B
¥​-449.8 B
29 Mar 2025
¥​-450.4 B
¥​-1200.6 B
22 Mar 2025
¥​-1206.0 B
¥​-1805.6 B
15 Mar 2025
¥​-1806.2 B
¥​-219.6 B
8 Mar 2025
¥​-220.5 B
¥​-708.3 B
1 Mar 2025
¥​-708.3 B
¥​-1038.0 B
22 Feb 2025
¥​-1038.0 B
¥​-351.9 B
15 Feb 2025
¥​-352.8 B
¥​-384.4 B
8 Feb 2025
¥​-384.4 B
¥​-315.2 B
1 Feb 2025
¥​-315.2 B
¥​752.7 B
25 Jan 2025
¥​753.0 B
¥​-69.0 B
18 Jan 2025
¥​-66.1 B
¥​259.1 B
11 Jan 2025
¥​313.3 B
¥​-74.0 B
28 Dec 2024
¥​562.7 B
¥​-1023.5 B
21 Dec 2024
¥​-1022.6 B
¥​-586.4 B
12345678...14
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code