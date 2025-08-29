Dövizler / EURJPY
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
EURJPY: Euro vs Yen
173.685 JPY 0.713 (0.41%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Euro Kâr para birimi: Yen
EURJPY döviz kuru bugün -0.41% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 EUR başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 173.469 JPY ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 174.496 JPY aralığında işlem gördü.
Euro vs Japon yeni hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Euro fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EURJPY haberleri
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rebounds to near 174.00 despite weaker German PPI data
- EUR/JPY breaks below 174.00 after BoJ’s policy decision
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Outlook: BOJ Caution and Fed Signals K
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Marks fresh 14-month highs near 174.50
- EUR/JPY treads water above 173.50 following Japan’s Machinery Orders data
- EUR/JPY rallies for second day as bullish setup targets 178.00
- EUR/JPY pulls back toward 173.00 ahead of German ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 173.00 support near nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY breaks below 173.00 as Fitch Ratings downgrades France’s credit rating
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 ahead of German HICP data
- EUR/JPY steadies at 172.65 as ECB hawkish tone counters BoJ hike bets
- EUR/JPY posts modest gains near 172.50 ahead of ECB rate decision
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Hovers around 172.50 after breaking below nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY hovers around 172.50 as US-Japan tariff deal improves market sentiment
- EUR/JPY corrects to near 173.20, while both currencies face political crisis
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 173.00 after pulling back from 14-month lows
- EUR/JPY gathers strength above 173.50 on heightened political uncertainty in Japan
- EUR/JPY steadies near 173.00 as traders eye Eurozone GDP update
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Key resistance level emerges near 173.00
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rises above 173.00 due to prevailing bullish bias
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 due to widening yield differentials, HCOB PMI eyed
- EUR/JPY hits three-week high near 172.80 as traders await Eurozone CPI
- EUR/JPY climbs above 172.00 amid lingering uncertainty over Eurozone inflation
- EUR/JPY holds negative ground below 171.50 after German Retail Sales data
EURJPY on the Community Forum
EURJPY için alım-satım uygulamaları
Euro Vision
Sahil Mukhtar
Euro Vision Uzman Danışman Euro Vision, yalnızca başlıca euro bazlı paritelerde (EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD) işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiş yeni nesil çoklu döviz robotudur. H1 zaman diliminde çalışan sistem, gelişmiş korelasyon modelleme ile hassas scalping tekniklerini birleştirerek yüksek olasılıklı işlem sinyalleri sunar ve tutarlılığı en üst seviyeye çıkarır. Tek pariteye odaklanan sistemlerden farklı olarak, Euro Vision aynı anda yedi euro paritesini izler,
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Magic Histogram MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
The Magic Histogram MT5 indicator is a universal tool, suitable for scalping and medium-term trading. This indicator uses an innovative formula and allows you to determine the direction and strength of the trend. Magic Histogram MT5 is not redrawn, so you can evaluate its efficiency using history data. It is most suitable for M15, M30, H1 and H4. Magic Histogram for the MetaTrader 4 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23610 Indicator Benefits Excellent indicator signals!
Terminator X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
5 (1)
TERMINATOR X HFT (Yüksek FREKANS TİCARET - Ai Robot) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk  ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD için 1Dak/2Dak/3Dak grafiklerinde maksimum kar için ekstrem tasarım. 'Terminator X' Uzman Danışmanı Tanıtımı Terminator X uzman danışmanı, günümüzün dinamik finansal piyasalarında mükemmel performans sunmak üzere tasarlanmış otomatik ticaret sistemlerinin zirvesinde yer alıyor. Deneyimli traderlar ve algoritmik uzmanlardan o
News impact
Aleksander Gladkov
4.67 (9)
Choose the best trading tool: The impact of news on the exchange rate of a currency pair! As a news source you can use: Terminal calendar or Investing.com website In the second case, you will additionally need the Get News5 utility. The indicator combines well with the Trade maker utility, providing multi-currency trading. Calculates: indices of the impact of current news on currency pairs, taking into account market expectations. actual trend directions for 5 customizable timeframes and levels
Tarnix
Dian Mayang Sari
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 65 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 92 . Tarnix'i Tanıtıyoruz – Gelişmiş Risk Kontrolü EA Tarnix, zeki risk yöneticileri ve prop firma trader'ları için tasarlanmış sağlam bir Uzman Danışmandır. EURCHF üzerinde tamamen otomatik olarak çalışır ve temel grafik olarak M30 kullanır. EA'yı sadece bir grafiğe yükleyin ve hassas mantığın her şeyi halletmesine izin verin. “Geride bırakma stop mantığı ve sıkı çekilme kontrolü ile donatılmış — Tarni
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF! - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
Günlük aralık
173.469 174.496
Yıllık aralık
154.788 174.496
- Önceki kapanış
- 174.39 8
- Açılış
- 174.18 8
- Satış
- 173.68 5
- Alış
- 173.71 5
- Düşük
- 173.46 9
- Yüksek
- 174.49 6
- Hacim
- 87.912 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.41%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.00%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.19%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar