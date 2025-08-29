FiyatlarBölümler
EURJPY: Euro vs Yen

173.685 JPY 0.713 (0.41%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Euro Kâr para birimi: Yen

EURJPY döviz kuru bugün -0.41% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 EUR başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 173.469 JPY ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 174.496 JPY aralığında işlem gördü.

Euro vs Japon yeni hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Euro fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
173.469 174.496
Yıllık aralık
154.788 174.496
Önceki kapanış
174.39 8
Açılış
174.18 8
Satış
173.68 5
Alış
173.71 5
Düşük
173.46 9
Yüksek
174.49 6
Hacim
87.912 K
Günlük değişim
-0.41%
Aylık değişim
1.00%
6 aylık değişim
7.19%
Yıllık değişim
8.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar