CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Japan Industrial Production Forecast 1-month Ahead m/m

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Sector:
Business
Low N/D
1.9%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Industrial Production Index m/m measures the monthly output of manufacturing industry in Japan. Although this sector of the economy contributes to a small part of national GDP, industrial production is sensitive to rates and consumer demand. Thus, a month ahead forecast of industrial production allows predicting future changes in the GDP.

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry conducts a regular survey of production, during which it publishes 1-2 month ahead production forecast. This forecast contains data for all production sectors of Japan, including industry, mining, and energy.

The purpose of the monthly production forecast is to prepare basis for the calculation of planned production volumes for the current and the next months. This indicator can reflect changing business conditions and provide an idea of where the economy will move in the near future.

Since production demonstrates the economy state, a positive forecast is considered a positive factor for the entire economy and for the Japanese yen quotes. Conversely, a negative forecast can mean a slowdown in the national economy development and have an adverse effect on the national currency.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Industrial Production Forecast 1-month Ahead m/m" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
1.9%
Oct 2025
1.9%
4.1%
Sep 2025
4.1%
2.8%
Aug 2025
2.8%
1.8%
Jul 2025
1.8%
0.3%
Jun 2025
0.3%
9.0%
May 2025
9.0%
1.3%
Apr 2025
1.3%
0.6%
Mar 2025
0.6%
5.0%
Feb 2025
5.0%
1.0%
Jan 2025
1.0%
2.1%
Dec 2024
2.1%
-2.2%
Nov 2024
-2.2%
8.3%
Oct 2024
8.3%
2.0%
Sep 2024
2.0%
2.2%
Aug 2024
2.2%
6.5%
Jul 2024
6.5%
-4.8%
Jun 2024
-4.8%
6.9%
May 2024
6.9%
4.1%
Apr 2024
4.1%
4.9%
Mar 2024
4.9%
4.8%
Feb 2024
4.8%
-6.2%
Jan 2024
-6.2%
6.0%
Dec 2023
6.0%
-0.3%
Nov 2023
-0.3%
3.9%
Oct 2023
3.9%
5.8%
Sep 2023
5.8%
2.6%
Aug 2023
2.6%
-0.2%
Jul 2023
-0.2%
5.6%
Jun 2023
5.6%
1.9%
May 2023
1.9%
4.1%
Apr 2023
4.1%
2.3%
Mar 2023
2.3%
8.0%
Feb 2023
8.0%
0.0%
Jan 2023
0.0%
2.8%
Dec 2022
2.8%
3.3%
Nov 2022
3.3%
-0.4%
Oct 2022
-0.4%
2.9%
Sep 2022
2.9%
5.5%
Aug 2022
5.5%
3.8%
Jul 2022
3.8%
12.0%
Jun 2022
12.0%
4.8%
May 2022
4.8%
5.8%
Apr 2022
5.8%
3.6%
Mar 2022
3.6%
5.7%
Feb 2022
5.7%
5.2%
Jan 2022
5.2%
1.6%
Dec 2021
1.6%
9.0%
Nov 2021
9.0%
6.4%
Oct 2021
6.4%
0.2%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code