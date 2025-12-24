Industrial Production y/y shows changes in Japanese industrial sector outputs in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. This report contains data for Japan's all production sectors, including industry, mining, and energy.

The purpose is to grasp the activities of production, shipping, and inventory activities at the domestic business sites that produce industrial products, the operating status of manufacturing industrial equipment, and trends in the production capacity of various equipment.

This is one of the key indicators of Japanese economy because Japan GDP is largely dependent on the export of industrial goods. By knowing the plans for the two months ahead of production, you can quickly grasp Japan's production activities.

Higher than expected industrial production growth is considered positive for the yen quotes.

The indicator attracts much attention because it covers the production all over the country and has a high level of efficiency. However, Japanese yen tends to be more affected by foreign indicators than domestic ones.

Last values: