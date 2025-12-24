CalendarSections

Japan Industrial Production y/y

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Sector:
Business
Industrial Production y/y shows changes in Japanese industrial sector outputs in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. This report contains data for Japan's all production sectors, including industry, mining, and energy.

The purpose is to grasp the activities of production, shipping, and inventory activities at the domestic business sites that produce industrial products, the operating status of manufacturing industrial equipment, and trends in the production capacity of various equipment.

This is one of the key indicators of Japanese economy because Japan GDP is largely dependent on the export of industrial goods. By knowing the plans for the two months ahead of production, you can quickly grasp Japan's production activities.

Higher than expected industrial production growth is considered positive for the yen quotes.

The indicator attracts much attention because it covers the production all over the country and has a high level of efficiency. However, Japanese yen tends to be more affected by foreign indicators than domestic ones.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
Oct 2025 prelim.
N/D
0.4%
3.8%
Sep 2025
3.8%
3.4%
3.4%
Sep 2025 prelim.
3.4%
0.5%
-1.6%
Aug 2025
-1.6%
-1.3%
-1.3%
Aug 2025 prelim.
-1.3%
0.7%
-0.4%
Jul 2025
-0.4%
-0.9%
-0.9%
Jul 2025 prelim.
-0.9%
0.4%
4.4%
Jun 2025
4.4%
4.0%
4.0%
Jun 2025 prelim.
4.0%
-2.5%
-2.4%
May 2025
-2.4%
-1.8%
-1.8%
May 2025 prelim.
-1.8%
-0.4%
0.5%
Apr 2025
0.5%
0.7%
0.7%
Apr 2025 prelim.
0.7%
4.7%
1.0%
Mar 2025
1.0%
-0.3%
-0.3%
Mar 2025 prelim.
-0.3%
-3.6%
0.1%
Feb 2025
0.1%
0.3%
0.3%
Feb 2025 prelim.
0.3%
2.5%
2.2%
Jan 2025
2.2%
2.6%
2.6%
Jan 2025 prelim.
2.6%
-0.3%
-1.6%
Dec 2024
-1.6%
-1.1%
-1.1%
Dec 2024 prelim.
-1.1%
-1.4%
-2.7%
Nov 2024
-2.7%
-2.8%
-2.8%
Nov 2024 prelim.
-2.8%
-1.7%
1.4%
Oct 2024
1.4%
1.6%
1.6%
Oct 2024 prelim.
1.6%
-1.9%
-2.6%
Sep 2024
-2.6%
-2.8%
-2.8%
Sep 2024 prelim.
-2.8%
-2.0%
-4.9%
Aug 2024
-4.9%
-4.9%
-4.9%
Aug 2024 prelim.
-4.9%
5.1%
2.9%
Jul 2024
2.9%
2.7%
2.7%
Jul 2024 prelim.
2.7%
-8.7%
-7.9%
Jun 2024
-7.9%
-7.3%
-7.3%
Jun 2024 prelim.
-7.3%
1.1%
May 2024
1.1%
-1.8%
May 2024 prelim.
0.3%
-1.8%
Apr 2024
-1.8%
-6.2%
Apr 2024 prelim.
-1.0%
-6.2%
Mar 2024
-6.2%
-3.9%
Mar 2024 prelim.
-6.7%
-3.9%
Feb 2024
-3.9%
-3.4%
Feb 2024 prelim.
-3.4%
-1.5%
Jan 2024
-1.5%
-0.7%
Jan 2024 prelim.
-1.5%
-0.7%
Dec 2023
-1.0%
-1.4%
Dec 2023 prelim.
-0.7%
-1.4%
Nov 2023
-1.4%
1.1%
Nov 2023 prelim.
1.4%
2.1%
1.1%
Oct 2023
1.1%
0.9%
0.9%
Oct 2023 prelim.
0.9%
-4.0%
-4.4%
