Economic Calendar
Japan Large Retailer's Sales y/y
|Medium
|N/D
|0.6%
|
1.9%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Large Retailer Sales y/y reflect changes in the total value of goods sold in large stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets in Japan, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.
The index evaluates the consumption and confidence levels of the consumers. It is used to assess the level of consumer spending, inflation and economic development in the country. The index growth can have a positive effect on Japanese yen quotes.
Large Retailer Sales released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry captures the total value of goods sold in large stores, chain convenience stores, and supermarkets. The index is an important indicator of personal consumption. It is also correlated with consumer confidence and is considered as an indicator of the Japanese economy pace.
In recent years, operation of Japanese retailers has become more difficult due to foreign-affiliated online shops. With the spread of smartphones since 2010, the masses, which originally had no IT skills, also started using internet retailers. This has a negative impact on Japanese retailers.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Large Retailer's Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
