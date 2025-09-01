通貨 / EURJPY
EURJPY: Euro vs Yen
174.094 JPY 0.304 (0.17%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Euro 利益通貨: Yen
EURJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1EURあたり173.469JPYの安値と174.496JPYの高値で取引されました。
ユーロvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、ユーロ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EURJPY News
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rebounds to near 174.00 despite weaker German PPI data
- EUR/JPY breaks below 174.00 after BoJ’s policy decision
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Outlook: BOJ Caution and Fed Signals K
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Marks fresh 14-month highs near 174.50
- EUR/JPY treads water above 173.50 following Japan’s Machinery Orders data
- EUR/JPY rallies for second day as bullish setup targets 178.00
- EUR/JPY pulls back toward 173.00 ahead of German ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 173.00 support near nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY breaks below 173.00 as Fitch Ratings downgrades France’s credit rating
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 ahead of German HICP data
- EUR/JPY steadies at 172.65 as ECB hawkish tone counters BoJ hike bets
- EUR/JPY posts modest gains near 172.50 ahead of ECB rate decision
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Hovers around 172.50 after breaking below nine-day EMA
- EUR/JPY hovers around 172.50 as US-Japan tariff deal improves market sentiment
- EUR/JPY corrects to near 173.20, while both currencies face political crisis
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Falls to near 173.00 after pulling back from 14-month lows
- EUR/JPY gathers strength above 173.50 on heightened political uncertainty in Japan
- EUR/JPY steadies near 173.00 as traders eye Eurozone GDP update
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Key resistance level emerges near 173.00
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rises above 173.00 due to prevailing bullish bias
- EUR/JPY rises to near 173.00 due to widening yield differentials, HCOB PMI eyed
- EUR/JPY hits three-week high near 172.80 as traders await Eurozone CPI
- EUR/JPY climbs above 172.00 amid lingering uncertainty over Eurozone inflation
1日のレンジ
173.469 174.496
1年のレンジ
154.788 174.496
- 以前の終値
- 174.39 8
- 始値
- 174.18 8
- 買値
- 174.09 4
- 買値
- 174.12 4
- 安値
- 173.46 9
- 高値
- 174.49 6
- 出来高
- 36.161 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.44%
- 1年の変化
- 8.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
03:47
JPY
- 実際
- 0.5%
- 期待
- 前
- 0.5%
06:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
09:00
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
09:30
EUR
19:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 91.6 K
19:30
EUR
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 125.7 K