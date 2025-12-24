CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Japan Foreign Bond Investment

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Ministry of Finance
Sector:
Government
Low ¥​356.4 B
¥​456.3 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
¥​356.4 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Foreign bond investments are the amount of investment (in Japanese Yen) in foreign bonds made by Japan's public sector. The report does not include operations conducted by the Bank of Japan. The index is published weekly and it shows financial outflows from the domestic market.

When comparing the interest rates of other countries with Japan, many countries overseas have higher interest rates than Japan. The high volume of outflows is connected with this fact.

The positive difference indicates the net sales (capital inflow) of foreign securities by the resident, and the negative difference indicates the net purchase of foreign securities by the resident (capital outflow). The Net data shows the difference of capital inflow and outflow.

A higher than expected number should be taken as positive to JPY, while a lower than expected number as negative. However, Japanese yen tends to be more affected by foreign indicators than domestic ones.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Foreign Bond Investment" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
13 Dec 2025
¥​356.4 B
¥​456.3 B
6 Dec 2025
¥​452.9 B
¥​-771.3 B
29 Nov 2025
¥​-771.3 B
¥​577.3 B
22 Nov 2025
¥​576.5 B
¥​354.2 B
15 Nov 2025
¥​348.4 B
¥​566.5 B
8 Nov 2025
¥​566.3 B
¥​-354.5 B
1 Nov 2025
¥​-354.4 B
¥​-354.6 B
25 Oct 2025
¥​-351.4 B
¥​-664.4 B
18 Oct 2025
¥​-669.7 B
¥​601.3 B
11 Oct 2025
¥​596.4 B
¥​-923.0 B
4 Oct 2025
¥​-926.6 B
¥​-158.7 B
27 Sep 2025
¥​-162.0 B
¥​816.7 B
20 Sep 2025
¥​817.2 B
¥​1479.7 B
13 Sep 2025
¥​1478.5 B
¥​208.0 B
6 Sep 2025
¥​245.1 B
¥​1419.9 B
30 Aug 2025
¥​1419.8 B
¥​-167.2 B
23 Aug 2025
¥​-167.2 B
¥​-310.9 B
16 Aug 2025
¥​-313.6 B
¥​254.7 B
9 Aug 2025
¥​254.9 B
¥​-527.0 B
2 Aug 2025
¥​-526.3 B
¥​-326.3 B
26 Jul 2025
¥​-331.6 B
¥​1643.8 B
19 Jul 2025
¥​1641.3 B
¥​765.3 B
12 Jul 2025
¥​759.3 B
¥​1659.1 B
5 Jul 2025
¥​1656.8 B
¥​182.8 B
28 Jun 2025
¥​182.8 B
¥​615.1 B
21 Jun 2025
¥​615.5 B
¥​1567.3 B
14 Jun 2025
¥​1571.3 B
¥​-453.6 B
7 Jun 2025
¥​-458.6 B
¥​-118.0 B
31 May 2025
¥​-118.0 B
¥​100.4 B
24 May 2025
¥​92.0 B
¥​2833.9 B
17 May 2025
¥​2824.6 B
¥​1928.7 B
10 May 2025
¥​1923.2 B
¥​-541.2 B
26 Apr 2025
¥​435.2 B
¥​218.2 B
19 Apr 2025
¥​223.7 B
¥​-511.9 B
12 Apr 2025
¥​-512.0 B
¥​-2569.9 B
5 Apr 2025
¥​-2569.8 B
¥​-5.9 B
29 Mar 2025
¥​-5.9 B
¥​-233.7 B
22 Mar 2025
¥​-207.1 B
¥​-83.5 B
15 Mar 2025
¥​-87.6 B
¥​-353.7 B
8 Mar 2025
¥​-355.9 B
¥​1514.2 B
1 Mar 2025
¥​1514.2 B
¥​-197.0 B
22 Feb 2025
¥​-200.8 B
¥​239.6 B
15 Feb 2025
¥​241.0 B
¥​1755.6 B
8 Feb 2025
¥​1752.9 B
¥​-1458.4 B
1 Feb 2025
¥​-1458.4 B
¥​193.1 B
25 Jan 2025
¥​178.0 B
¥​818.4 B
18 Jan 2025
¥​819.3 B
¥​758.7 B
11 Jan 2025
¥​756.7 B
¥​-332.3 B
28 Dec 2024
¥​-228.6 B
¥​-918.0 B
21 Dec 2024
¥​-919.2 B
¥​708.7 B
12345678...14
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code