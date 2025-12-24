Foreign bond investments are the amount of investment (in Japanese Yen) in foreign bonds made by Japan's public sector. The report does not include operations conducted by the Bank of Japan. The index is published weekly and it shows financial outflows from the domestic market.

When comparing the interest rates of other countries with Japan, many countries overseas have higher interest rates than Japan. The high volume of outflows is connected with this fact.

The positive difference indicates the net sales (capital inflow) of foreign securities by the resident, and the negative difference indicates the net purchase of foreign securities by the resident (capital outflow). The Net data shows the difference of capital inflow and outflow.

A higher than expected number should be taken as positive to JPY, while a lower than expected number as negative. However, Japanese yen tends to be more affected by foreign indicators than domestic ones.

Last values: