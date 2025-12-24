Industrial Production is an indicator of activities of the mining and manufacturing industry announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and industry. It reflects changes in the production volume of the domestic industrial sector for the specified month compared to the previous month. This report contains data for all production sectors of Japan, including industry, mining, and energy.

The purpose of the index is to grasp the activities of production, shipping, and inventory activities at the domestic business sites that produce industrial products, the operating status of manufacturing industrial equipment, and trends in the production capacity of various equipment.

Industrial Production is one of the key indicators of Japanese economy, as Japan's GDP relies heavily on exports of industrial goods. Industrial production growth exceeding expectations may have a positive effect on Japanese yen. In addition, by grasping the production plan for the next month, it is possible to have a quick understanding of production activity trends in Japan.

Last values: