The Business Confidence index is calculated on a quarterly bases since 2012. The readings reflect how business management evaluate the current economic development as well as their expectations. The questionnaire combines the opinions about the company's state over the last quarter and expectations for the next quarter.

The purpose of the survey is to determine managers' assessment concerning their company's current economic state. Businesses are survey analysis units. The Business Confidence Index quarterly displays three indicators which cover both the national and regional activities. Information on Autonomous Communities is collected since 2013. The methodology is based on the Japanese TANKAN index and does not apply weighting so each respondent answer has the same importance. The index is developed to provide a Harmonized Business Confidence indicator involving autonomous regions, the Ministry of Industry and the High Council of Chambers of Commerce.

Domestic Spanish companies are included in the survey. The scope of the study covers almost all types of activity reflected in the State Classification of Economic Activities: manufacturing, energy sector, construction, services, etc. Respondents evaluate economic trends for the last three months and provide a forecast for the next three months. The assessment is relative and shows whether the situation has improved, deteriorated or has not changed.

The non-seasonally adjusted Business Confidence Index questionnaire is published on a quarterly basis.

Last values: